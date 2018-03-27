Texas man who allegedly had weapons stockpile in Boston-area hotel says he was on a classified mission

A Texas man who was arrested Sunday after police said they found a weapons stockpile that included an AK-47, AR-15 and bump stock in his hotel room told investigators that he was on a classified government mission, The Lowell Sun reported.

Francho S. Bradley, 59, and Adrianne D. Jennings, 40, were taken into custody after Bradley called police to the hotel room to report that someone was breaking in. Police responded and found the weapons, the report said.

Bradley called the police while away from the room and informed authorities that he had a firearm in his hotel room.

Tewksbury police noticed rifles and said they later found smoke grenades, walkie talkies, cell phones and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Some of the weapons were reportedly recovered in a nearby vehicle.

Bradley reportedly told investigators about the secret government mission but refused to go into detail. The couple had allegedly driven from Texas to Massachusetts with the weapons.

The report said the couple faces eight counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, three counts of possession of a silencer and other charges including possession of a firearm without a license and possession of a bump stock.

The two are being held without bail after being arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court in connection with a large seizure of weapons.

Robert Normandin, who represented Bradley at the arraignment Monday, told the paper that his client is a veteran and the weapon accessories were “props” and not actually functional. Normandin reportedly said his client uses them as he conducts business.

Authorities are investigating why the couple was staying at the Marriott Residence Inn in Tewksbury, Mass.

The Associated Press contributed to this report