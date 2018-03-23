Punxsutawney Phil 'wanted' by Pennsylvania police for deception

A "warrant" is out for Punxsutawney Phil's arrest months after the famous groundhog spotted his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day.

The six weeks is up and, well, it appears winter is here to stay – at least, that's what one Pennsylvania sheriff's officer is saying after a fourth Nor'easter struck the East Coast.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Phil's forecast expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to millions of people across the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas saw several inches of snow. Long Island, in particular, was slammed with 19 inches in some areas.

Parts of Pennsylvania saw more than a foot of snow.

"It's time to move on to another season," Pancho Ortega, who was shoveling the sidewalk outside of his restaurant in Philadelphia, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin, of Monroe County Sheriff's Office, jumped into action to save spring. He created and printed out a poster with a photo and description of Punxsutawney Phil, seeking his immediate arrest.

He pinned the piece of paper to what he calls the station's "wall of shame," WBRE-TV reports.

"They stop, they look, they do the double take because they can't believe what they're seeing," Martin described people's reactions as they spot Phil's face on the wall.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having "brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth."

"I think it's good. I think that they need to get him, yeah. They need to get him and bring him in because we need spring. We need it now," Mary Montgomery, who lives in Stroudsburg, told WBRE-TV.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

The Associated Press contribtued to this report.