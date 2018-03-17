Second FIU bridge collapse victim identified as worker

A worker with a company that helped strengthen bridges was the second victim identified in the catastrophic ‘instant bridge’ collapse that killed six people Thursday in Florida.

Navaro Brown, 37, who worked for Structural Technologies VSL, died in the collapse, a spokesman for the company told the Miami Herald. Two other workers who were employed by the company were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Brown’s family and with the other affected employees,” Michael Biesiada, a spokesman for the company said. “We really appreciate the work of the first responders who immediately offered their help.”

FIRST FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS FIU STUDENT, 18

Biesiada did not immediately say what Brown and the two other employees were doing at the time of the collapse but said the deceased man was “working on the project providing installation support for our products.”

The Miami Herald reported Structural Technologies VL “provides products to strengthen bridges, buildings and other structures.” The media outlet reported the company was paid $439,350 “for post-tensioning work” or “a method for reinforcing concrete.”

FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE SEEMED ‘LIKE A BOMB HAD EXPLODED,’ WITNESS SAYS

On Friday, the first victim identified from the collapse was 18-year-old Florida International University student Alexa Duran. She was driving her Toyota SUV under the structure when it collapsed on her vehicle. Duran reportedly became entrapped in the rubble.

Authorities have not immediately determined what caused the bridge to collapse. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching an investigation into the collapse.