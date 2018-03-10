California standoff suspect in custody, authorities confirm

A 15-hour standoff with a suspect believed to have fatally shot a California police officer and injured another late Friday has ended and the suspect is now in custody, authorities confirmed Saturday.

"For the last 15 hours, we attempted to make an arrest of this individual and just did so successfully minutes ago," Sheriff Jim McDonnell of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said during a news conference.

Lt. Dave Smith with the Los Angeles County coroner's office told Fox News earlier on Saturday that the slain Pomona police officer is Greggory Casillas, 30, of Upland.

McDonnell said that it had been "a long night" but now that the scene is secure and safe, officials can begin their investigation.

Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office previously told reporters Saturday morning that they believed the barricaded individual was armed and alive. He said the person had not been identified.

The situation began when Pomona officers received a report of a "person driving recklessly," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in an earlier statement. After finding the suspect, the officers attempted "to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect failed to yield." The suspect led police on a chase before crashing and fleeing on foot. The suspect then "ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase," Bergner said.

"As he [the suspect] barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him. He then began firing through the door, striking the two officers," Bergner said.

"The other officer is in serious condition and is undergoing surgery. We expect him to be fine," Bergner said.

Dispatchers received a call of an “officer down,” at around 9:10 p.m. local time in Pomona, Calif., about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive,” he said in the tweet.

During the local afternoon news conference, Olivieri said it was "a sad day" for the department, community and "law enforcement in general."

"Our Pomona officers were out doing what they always do - putting themselves in harm's way to protect Pomona, a community that we love," he said.

Casillas leaves behind his wife and two small children, as well as his parents and two brothers, Olivieri said.

He described the fallen officer as "a hero" and "a man to be looked up to."

"He left his family at home to protect yours," Olivieri continued. "And his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Casillas joined the department in December 2014 and worked as a record specialist before taking a position as a jailer in September 2015, Olivieri said. He was then hired as a department recruit and was sworn in as an officer in September 2017. He was expected to complete field training just prior to Friday's incident.

The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect was contained in the apartment and around 7 a.m., local time, a "loud bang was heard." An officer was heard instructing the suspect to come outside the apartment with their hands up.

Video footage from local media showed exchanges of gunfire while a wounded officer was on the pavement, receiving medical attention.

The two officers – both with the Pomona Police Department – were eventually taken to a nearby hospital.

At least 20 police officers have died in the line of duty since the start of 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.