New Mexico woman blames failed drug test on 'medical meth,' report says

A New Mexico woman attempted to trick a probation officer by blaming her failed drug test on a prescription for “medical meth,” a local website reported.

Ginger Sharpe, 34, was arrested after she violated her probation when she failed her drug test in late February, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Sharpe attempted to fool the probation officer by claiming her doctor prescribed her methamphetamine, the newspaper said.

To make her claim more legitimate, Sharpe allegedly placed a fake label on a prescription bottle reading “methamphetamine 5 mg tablets.”

But the officer wasn’t fooled by Sharpe’s attempt to pass the illegal drug as “medical meth.” Officials said the label even appeared fake — without a glossy appearance and “slightly fuzzy” lettering, according to the report.

The probation officer called Sharpe’s doctor who denied prescribing the medication.

“I have never prescribed methamphetamine,” the complaint said, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Sharpe later admitted trying to blame the drug test on prescribed meth and said her “friend was convinced she would get away with it.”

Sharpe was on probation after pleading guilty to forgery charges last year. She faces additional forgery and identify theft charges after the latest incident.