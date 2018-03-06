Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Virginia man hit with own car during police chase, authorities say

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Raw video shows a Virginia man who was attempting to outrun police getting hit by his own car during the chase. Video

Virginia man hits himself with car during police chase

Raw video shows a Virginia man who was attempting to outrun police getting hit by his own car during the chase.

A Virginia man who was attempting to outrun police Sunday was captured on video getting hit by his own car during the chase.

Fairfax County Police Department shared video Tuesday of the incident before the eventual arrest of Isaac C. Bonsu, 30, of Alexandria.

bonsu isaac

Isaac C. Bonsu, 30, was arrested following a police chase early Sunday, authorities said.  (Fairfax County Police Department)

WEST VIRGINIA RAISES TEACHER PAY TO END STATEWIDE STRIKE

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police said they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have an equipment violation. After turning on their flashing lights and sirens, Bonsu reportedly didn’t stop, sparking a chase.

The video shows the driver at one point attempting to get out of his car and run from officers on foot. But he “forgot to put it in park,” police said, and got knocked over as the vehicle hit him.

“Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park,” the department said in the Facebook post. “Oops. He got hit by his own car.”

PAIR GET PRISON FOR DRAGGING KITTEN BEHIND JEEP, KILLING IT WITH ROCK, POSTING VIDEO ONLINE

In the video, Bonsu appeared to get up and run from an approaching officer before he was eventually caught.

The suspect was “okay physically,” police said, but he now faces a slew of charges, including DWI – third offense, hit and run, disregarding an officer’s signal to stop, driving while revoked – DWI related, driving with an open container, possession of marijuana and illegal window tint.