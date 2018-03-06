Virginia man hit with own car during police chase, authorities say

A Virginia man who was attempting to outrun police Sunday was captured on video getting hit by his own car during the chase.

Fairfax County Police Department shared video Tuesday of the incident before the eventual arrest of Isaac C. Bonsu, 30, of Alexandria.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police said they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have an equipment violation. After turning on their flashing lights and sirens, Bonsu reportedly didn’t stop, sparking a chase.

The video shows the driver at one point attempting to get out of his car and run from officers on foot. But he “forgot to put it in park,” police said, and got knocked over as the vehicle hit him.

“Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park,” the department said in the Facebook post. “Oops. He got hit by his own car.”

In the video, Bonsu appeared to get up and run from an approaching officer before he was eventually caught.

The suspect was “okay physically,” police said, but he now faces a slew of charges, including DWI – third offense, hit and run, disregarding an officer’s signal to stop, driving while revoked – DWI related, driving with an open container, possession of marijuana and illegal window tint.