Nor'easter uncovers wreck of Revolutionary War-era ship on Maine beach

A shipwreck, believed to be more than 160 years old, resurfaced on a Maine beach Monday morning after a nor'easter ravaged the East Coast over the weekend and washed away enough sand for a glimpse of the historic structure.

The skeletal structure of the Revolutionary War-era boat appeared on Short Sands Beach in York early Monday. York Police Department posted photos of the shipwreck on its Facebook page.

“Good Monday morning! The pictures below are of the old ship that is buried at Short Sands Beach. Every once in a while after a storm the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the department captioned the photos.

A BLIZZARD FOR THE NORTHERN PLAINS, ANOTHER NOR'EASTER ON THE WAY...

The shipwreck has previously appeared after a major storm passes through the area, dragging enough sand away to unveil the buried treasure. The structure appeared in 2007 and after winter storm “Nemo” in 2013, according to Seacoast Online. The vessel was also seen in the 1950s.

Maine Historic Preservation Commission previously examined the wreck and identified it as archeological site ME 497-004.

The structure is believed to be a sloop -- a sailing vessel with a single mast, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The powerful weekend storm brought flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine. Huge chunks of the coastline in Massachusetts and other states were also washed away by the end of the weekend storm.

Debris littered the streets of coastal towns, where some described the area looking “like a war zone” in the storm’s aftermath.