Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maine

Nor'easter uncovers wreck of Revolutionary War-era ship on Maine beach

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
The shipwreck, believed to be more than 160 years old, resurfaced on Short Sands Beach Monday morning.

The shipwreck, believed to be more than 160 years old, resurfaced on Short Sands Beach Monday morning.  (York, Maine Police Department)

A shipwreck, believed to be more than 160 years old, resurfaced on a Maine beach Monday morning after a nor'easter ravaged the East Coast over the weekend and washed away enough sand for a glimpse of the historic structure.   

The skeletal structure of the Revolutionary War-era boat appeared on Short Sands Beach in York early Monday. York Police Department posted photos of the shipwreck on its Facebook page.

York Maine Police Department

The shipwreck was previously seen after major storms rolled through the region.  (York, Maine, Police Department)

“Good Monday morning! The pictures below are of the old ship that is buried at Short Sands Beach. Every once in a while after a storm the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the department captioned the photos.

A BLIZZARD FOR THE NORTHERN PLAINS, ANOTHER NOR'EASTER ON THE WAY...

The shipwreck has previously appeared after a major storm passes through the area, dragging enough sand away to unveil the buried treasure. The structure appeared in 2007 and after winter storm “Nemo” in 2013, according to Seacoast Online. The vessel was also seen in the 1950s.

Maine Historic Preservation Commission previously examined the wreck and identified it as archeological site ME 497-004.

Bryan Llenas reports. Video

Nor'easter impacts travel throughout the Northeast

The structure is believed to be a sloop -- a sailing vessel with a single mast, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The powerful weekend storm brought flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine. Huge chunks of the coastline in Massachusetts and other states were also washed away by the end of the weekend storm.

Debris littered the streets of coastal towns, where some described the area looking “like a war zone” in the storm’s aftermath.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam