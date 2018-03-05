College librarians argue Christians who say 'God bless you' are Islamophobic

If you’ve ever wished someone a “Merry Christmas” or said “God bless you” when someone sneezes, you’ve committed an act of “Islamomisic microaggressions,” according to college librarians at a Massachusetts college.

The Anti-Oppression Library Guide at Simmons College in Boston is a collaborative effort among the school’s librarians, reported CampusReform.org.

“Islamomisic Microaggressions are commonplace verbal or behavioral indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicates hostile, derogatory, or negative slights in relation to the beliefs and religious practices of Muslims,” the librarians argue. “They are structurally based and invoke oppressive systems of religious/Christian hierarchy.”

A spokesperson told Fox News the guide is not a policy of Simmons College.

“The information in this guide is an introductory resource intended to provide general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion,” the statement read. “It is by no means a complete guide to social justice issues, religions, conversations or points of view.”

As disclaimer, the guide adds, “We are not immune from the limits and hidden biases of our own privileges and perspectives as allies. We welcome and greatly appreciate any feedback and suggestions for the guide, particularly from the perspectives and experiences of the marginalized groups listed and not listed here.”

'PRONOUNS MATTER': GEORGIA COLLEGE SUGGESTS 'NE' AND 'VE' AS GENDER-NEUTRAL WORDS

The librarians argue Christians are especially guilty of Islamomisic microaggressions for using phrases like “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Easter,” and “God bless you.”

Some other microaggressions aimed at Muslims include “endorsing religious stereotypes,” such as viewing hijabs as fashionable, suggesting Muslims practice the “wrong” religion, and having “the assumption of one’s own religious identity as the norm.”

The controversial resource argues “people who follow Christianity have institutionalized power,” or “Christian privilege,” which is demonstrated when they “expect to have time off work to celebrate religious holidays” or worship without fear of violence or threats.

The guide also argues that Christians suffer from “Christian fragility” and may become angry, hostile, or defensive during conversations about religion because Christians lack the skills for constructive engagement with other religions.

“Within this dominant social environment, Christians come to expect social comfort and a sense of belonging and superiority,” the librarians write. “They may become defensive, positioning themselves as victims of anti-Islamomisic work and co-opting the rhetoric of violence to describe their experiences of being challenged on religious privilege.”

COLLEGE FILES EVICTION LAWSUIT AFTER DROPOUT REFUSES TO LEAVE DORM ROOM

The page features a TED talk by Melissa Boigon, where she said Islamophobia has turned into a fear of Arabs and not Islam itself. Boigon stated there is nothing “violent or anti-American” about sharia law.

“Islam is a religion of peace,” Boigon said. “Muslims did not kill Americans on 9/11. A very small extremist group that can barely gain any footing, even in the most conservative Muslim circles committed heinous crimes on 9/11. Islam is a religion of peace.”

The guide also links to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which lists Fox News Channel as an “Islamophobic Organization.”