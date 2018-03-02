2 reportedly shot at Central Michigan University, gunman 'armed and dangerous'

At least two people were reportedly shot when a gunman opened fire inside a Michigan university building early Friday morning.

Mount Pleasant Police told Fox News that they are searching for a black man who is considered “armed and dangerous,” after he opened fire at Central Michigan University.

“We don’t know where he is,” police added.

Police said the suspect is a 19-year-old man who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie with a weapon tucked in his belt.

"He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911," police said.

Students and faculty were sent emergency alerts around 9 a.m., Friday that a shot had been fired at Campbell Hall. Local police said two people were shot, their conditions unknown.

The university tweeted that a suspect was “still at large” and that students and faculty on campus should “take shelter.”

A university police official confirmed to Fox New that the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide details.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said he has been in contact with local police to "determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University."

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," he continuned in a tweet.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.