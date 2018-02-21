Terrifying attempted rape of coffee shop barista caught on video

Police in Washington state are looking for a man they say attacked a barista, forced her out of a building at knife-point and then tried to rape her.

Kent police officers said the 30-year-old barista at Hottie Shots Espresso was making a customer’s drink around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a man climbed through the window and held her at knife-point.

She told police the man forced her outside into a dark alleyway, Q13Fox reported.

“During his attempt to sexually assault her, he was spooked by the vehicle headlights of a customer that pulled into the barista stand drive through,” Kent police said in a statement, adding they believe the suspect fled in a dark sedan with black rims.

Surveillance video inside the coffee shop captured the terrifying attack. Kent police released the video in hopes the public might be able to ID the suspect.

Police said the barista was “shook up, but otherwise in good condition,” after getting treated by medics for abrasions on her body.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot, 5-inches with darker hair and light-color facial hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball hat with a brown bill.

Kent Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808.