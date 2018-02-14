Florida pastor, judge and 'Gossip Girl' actor arrested in prostitution sting

A “Gossip Girl” actor, a pastor and a judge were among the six arrested in a prostitution sting at a Florida hotel Friday.

Actor Patrick J. Boll, Fort Myers pastor Richard Cecil and Lee County Judge Jay B. Rosman were among the six men arrested at a hotel in Naples, Fla., after allegedly attempting to pay an undercover officer between $150 to $300 for sexual acts, USA Today reported.

Boll, 53, who guest starred in “Gossip Girl,” “The Good Wife” and appeared in Broadway shows such as “Mamma Mia!,” is accused of contacting an undercover officer via text. Boll allegedly offered the officer $150 for a sex act. Before his arrest, Boll was starring in a production of “The King & I” at Artis-Naples. He was charged with “soliciting for prostitution” and was held on $2,000 bond. He is slated to be arraigned March 7.

Cecil, 47, who runs a ministry with his wife, Christina, from their home in North Fort Myers, pleaded not guilty Monday and waived his arraignment. He requested a jury trial.

Cecil was accused of contacting an undercover officer and setting up a meeting at the hotel. He offered the officer $200 to perform a sex act before he was arrested.

Rosman, 64, retired from his position as judge Tuesday following his arrest. He posted the $4,000 bond and hired a lawyer. He pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, requesting a jury trial like Cecil.

"It has been an honor to serve the community since 1986," Rosman wrote in his statement. "In my retirement, I look forward to spending more time with my family and continuing to contribute to the community."

Rosman is married and has three children. The details of his arrest were not immediately available. His mugshot was also not available due to a Florida law which grants law enforcement officials and other public officials the right to withhold their mugshots.

The other men who were arrested were: Peter W. Bradshaw, 70, of Canada, Howard Cornibe, 70, of Canada, and William B. Darmoh III, 29, of Naples, Fla. All of the men were arrested for “solicitation of prostitution” FOX4 reported.