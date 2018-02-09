Georgia officer dies after being shot while serving warrant, police say

A Georgia police officer was killed Friday and two sheriff’s deputies were injured while serving an arrest warrant, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. after two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta, Sheriff Keith McBrayer said during a news conference.

"It all happened inside the residence," McBrayer said. "They talked with the individual and after about 10 minutes of talking with him realized they were going to be making an arrest, and they were going to have issues placing him in custody," McBrayer said.

The deputies called for backup, at which point the Locust Grove officer arrived at the scene and an altercation occurred. The shooting began as officers attempted to arrest the male suspect, McBrayer said, but he wouldn't say who fired the first shot or how the situation unfolded.

There was no prior indication that the suspect would be violent, the sheriff said.

The slain officer died of a gunshot wound, Fox 5 Atlanta said. They were on the force for five years, McBrayer said.

The shooter was also killed during the incident and his identity was not going to be released until family members could be notified, according to Nelly Miles, the spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The agency was called in to investigate the shooting.

The two injured deputies were each brought to the hospital for their injuries, CBS46 said. One is undergoing surgery and was listed in serious condition. The other was reportedly in fair condition.

Both are veterans of the department, one of whom has served for 20 years, the sheriff said. Their names were not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.