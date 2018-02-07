Marshals fatally shoot child sex fugitive at Florida motel

A man accused of sexual battery on a child was shot and killed during a confrontation with a fugitive task force at a motel in Florida.

St. Johns County Sheriff's spokesman Chuck Mulligan said the man opened the door to his room at a Howard Johnson motel in St. Augustine on Tuesday evening and made some type of "action" that caused multiple members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to shoot him.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was declared dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Mulligan said the man was wanted on a charge out of a state in the northeast. He said in an email that additional details will be released Wednesday morning.