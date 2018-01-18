California house of horrors parents face life in prison on torture, abuse charges

The parents of the children in the California house of horrors case are facing up to a life in prison after being charged Thursday for torture and child abuse, authorities said, while revealing more shocking details of the alleged atrocities that happened inside the suburban home.

Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin announced Thursday that Louise Anna Turpin, 49, and David Allen Turpin, 57, have been hit with an array of charges, including counts of torture, child abuse, false imprisonment and a lewd act on a child by force, fear or duress. He said if convicted on all charges, they each face sentences of 94 years to life in prison.

“One of the children at age 12 is the weight of an average 7-year-old,” he told reporters, revealing more about the discoveries alleged to have been made Sunday after police raided the home in Perris. “The 29-year-old female victim weighs 82 pounds.”

Hestrin said authorities investigating the case learned that the 13 children, which ranged in age from 2 to 29, would sleep all day, going to bed around 4 or 5 a.m. usually, and then would be up all night.

Prosecutors said the victims reported as punishment, starting years ago, they began to be tied up with ropes, with one victim hogtied. When one victim slipped out of the ropes, Hestrin said, it is alleged that the Turpins switched to chains and padlocks for tighter security.

“These punishments would last for weeks, or even months at a time,” he added.

The 17-year-old girl who escaped the home Sunday and called 911, leading authorities to the residence, had worked on her escape plan for two years, Hestrin said she told investigators. He said one sibling came along with her, but then turned around out of fear.

Prosecutors allege the children were subjected to “frequent beatings” and “even strangulation”, and weren’t allowed to be unshackled to go to the bathroom. They also allegedly were allowed to take only one shower a year.

“Many of the children didn’t know what a police officer was,” Hestrin said after authorities entered the home Sunday.

He added that the victims were not allowed to have toys, despite police finding many in the house in their original packaging, left unopened.

They were only allowed to spend their time writing in journals, which investigators are now combing over after recovering “hundreds” of them, Hestrin said.

Prosecutors also said the parents would leave pies on the counter and let the children look at them, but not eat.

The Turpins are scheduled to be arraigned in court around 4:30 p.m. ET.