Four cops shot in South Carolina, suspect in custody

The suspected shooter was in custody early Tuesday morning after a gunman opened fire on several South Carolina law enforcement officers, striking four of them, authorities said.

The four officers -- three York County Sheriff's deputies and a K-9 officer -- were taken to a hospital, however, their conditions weren't immediately known.

The alleged gunman, identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was arrested. He suffered gunshot wounds while in the crossfire, police said.

"The sheriff's office can really use your prayers and your thoughts," York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said about the wounded officers.

Authorities were responding to a domestic call just after 10 p.m. Monday in York, about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte, but the suspect had already fled the scene on foot when they arrived, Faris said at a Tuesday news conference.

K-9 units sent to the scene when McCall fired his gun just after 1 a.m., striking one of the K-9 officers, officials said. Three York County Sheriff’s deputies were shot about 3:30 a.m. while searching the woods.

The officers’ names were not released.

