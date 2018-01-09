Hammer-wielding attacker beats man to death near California McDonald's, cops say

A hammer-wielding attacker — who had red hair styled in a cone shape — is accused of beating a man to death near a California McDonald’s on Monday night.

Greg Jennings, 50, allegedly got into an argument with a man at a bus stop near a San Diego McDonald’s, took a hammer and hit him with it several times, FOX5 San Diego reported. Melanie Miller, who got off the bus after the attack happened, told the San Diego Union-Tribune it was “traumatizing” seeing the gruesome scene.

“There were people screaming and crying,” Miller said.

Witnesses told police Jennings was wearing a Santa Claus hat, but Lt. Mike Holden said Jennings hair was styled in the shape of a cone, and only looked like a Santa cap.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about 6:15 p.m. Paramedics attempted to perform first aid on the man, whose name was not released, but pronounced him dead a short time later.

Jennings was arrested after a “minor struggle” with police officers. A hammer was recovered at the scene.

Jennings was booked into jail on murder charges.