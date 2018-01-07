Volunteer attacked with machete while delivering meals to the homeless

A woman in her 70s who was delivering meals to the homeless in Vermont was attacked by a man wielding a machete, police said.

WCAX-TV reports that Abukar Ibrahim, 32, attacked a 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer who was leaving meals at Harbor Place, which serves as a temporary emergency housing facility.

The woman was sent to a hospital with multiple injuries and later released.

The attack happened Friday in Shelburne.

FEMALE COACH OF BOYS TEAM FACES FELONY SEX CHARGES

According to police, Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for more than two hours after the attack before coming out. He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.