Teenager broke into Texas home, watched mom and daughter sleep, left behind stain, cops say

A male teenager broke into a Texas home, dressed and undressed and watched a mother and young daughter sleep for a half hour during a frightening episode on New Year's Day, police said.

And, officials said, the man left behind a mysterious stain on the woman's bed.

Terrell Morgan, 17, was arrested on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Spring home through a window, the Montogomery County Sherrif's Office wrote on Facebook.

Cops said the teenager attempted to enter the home by trying to open several doors and windows around the house before ultimately breaking in through a guest room window.

He was then spotted on surveillance video walking around the house before entering the bedroom of the homeowner’s 7-year-old daughter.

The little girl was not sleeping in her bedroom at the time and was actually with her mother in the master bedroom, the homeowner told police.

But the man identified as Morgan is then seen walking into the master bedroom, where he stayed for about 30 minutes. When he leaves the room, his pants are off and he’s wearing a dress partially pulled up to his knees.

Officials said they believe Morgan was watching the mother and child sleep.

The homeowner told deputies she found a stain on her bed when she woke up that was not there before she went to sleep.

Additionally, a water bottle Morgan allegedly left behind was found in the guest room while a pair of shorts were recovered from a storm drain in front of the house. Police said the shorts were linked back to the suspect.

Officials said this was not the first time Morgan had entered the home. The homeowner said Morgan allegedly broke into the house on Nov. 24 while she slept and stole several items.

Cops were able to identify Morgan using finger prints left on the water bottle that matched his prints from a previous arrest, ABC13 reported.

Morgan, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.