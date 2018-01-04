Texas Amber Alert girls found safe in Colorado; suspected kidnapper caught

A man accused of abducting two young Texas sisters after their mother was found dead in their home was taken into custody in Colorado on Wednesday and the children are safe, authorities said.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, had been sought in connection with the abduction of Lilianasi “Lily” Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta “Lulu” Mariposo Bandera-Magret, 7, as well as the death of their mother Tonya Bates, 44, police said. Bates was found Sunday at the home she shared with Miles in Round Rock.

"CAUGHT!!!," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks tweeted. "Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!"

Miles was thought to have been traveling to Louisiana, the Dallas Morning-News reported. However, police said Miles was seen on surveillance footage on Dec. 30 at a business in Trinidad, Colo.

Las Animas County Sheriff’s officials received a tip at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday that Miles and the girls were in the area and authorities went to search for him, the Morning-News reported. Police found Miles’ vehicle and pulled up behind him, according to the paper.

Banks said Miles’ vehicle started to drive erratically and a law enforcement official waited for backup before engaging the car.

Miles was taken into custody and the girls were taken to a hospital. Child Protective Services in Texas and Colorado will work together to get the girls connected with family, Banks said.

"Our whole goal and hope was that we got those girls safe,” Banks said. "We have a lot of questions to ask him. A lot of questions to ask them. And that will be done here in the next couple of days. "

Fox News’ Madeline Farber and the Associated Press contributed to this report.