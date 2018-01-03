Robber locked inside Texas store begs to be released

A Houston robber pleaded and prayed on his knees to be released after quick-thinking employees inside the store he held up locked him inside.

The robbery actually occurred at 11:50 a.m. April 17, 2017, at the Latino Cellular store in Houston, Texas. Investigators just released the surveillance video because the suspect, John Bell has plead guilty to the crime and is now sentenced to 5 years in prison.

During this surveillance video, Bell is shown walking into the Latino Cellular store. He asks an employee to open the register. She simply answers, "No," and moves towards the door. Other customers and workers leave the store, while the employee moves to lock him inside.

In the video, Bell was is pacing back and forth, and finally tries to bash in the door to leave. He frantically shoots at the lock, and says, "I'm going to jail."

Bell then gives up his struggle to bust out of the store, and finally decides to pray, to no avail. He begs to be released from the store. He starts knocking on the glass door to be released.

Finally officers officers arrive and arrest Bell, "Get your hands up...on the ground!"

Bell was then charged and finally pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

