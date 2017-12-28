Twitter suspends outspoken ex-WSU College Republicans president amid far-right purge

A former Washington State University College Republicans student president received a bitter Christmas gift from Twitter amid ongoing far-right purges by the tech giant.

James Allsup revealed on Monday that the social media platform had suspended his account, @realjamesallsup – a nod to President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle.

“Merry Christmas!” he wrote in a Facebook post sharing a photo of the suspension notification.

It seems to be part of a purge of accounts after Twitter began enforcing new rules to combat hateful and abusive content earlier this month.

Allsup said he was suspended for violating the terms of service, KTVB reported.

“Despite not ever violating terms of service, I was the latest right-of-center person they decided to ban,” he added. “It’s looking like they want the site to be an echo chamber for ‘right’ opinions.”

Allsup did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is the not first time Allsup has been at odds with Twitter.

In November, the WSU senior was among the handful of far-right figures whose verification checkmarks were revoked.

Twitter announced changes to “hateful conduct policy” that would permanently suspend any account that displays “violent threats, multiple slurs, epithets, racist or sexist tropes, incites fear or reduces someone to less than human.”

TWITTER BEGINS PURGE OF FAR-RIGHT ACCOUNTS AS NEW HATE SPEECH RULES TAKE EFFECT

The tech giant is developing unspecified “internal tools” to help identify accounts in violation to supplement reports from users and it's also begun taking into account users' offline behavior.

A number of prominent far-right accounts have been suspended including the white nationalist American Renaissance and its founder Jared Taylor, the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Workers Party and white nationalist group Vanguard America. League of South’s Hunter Wallace, Britain First’s main account as well as its leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen – whose anti-Muslim videos were retweeted by President Donald Trump last month – were also suspended.

Allsup rose to Twitter stardom after leading a “Trump wall” demonstration on the WSU campus more than a year ago, The Spokesman-Review reported.

He has also been accused of sowing racial divisions on campus and attended the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August that saw a counter-protester killed after demonstrations turned violent.

By the time Allsup’s account was shut down, it had amassed nearly 24,000 followers.

Fox News' Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.