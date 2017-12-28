FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump’s victory lap; McCain associate subpoenaed in search for source of salacious Trump document

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017:

From the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to regulation rollbacks, from Wall Street gains to the passage of the tax bill and the routing of ISIS in the Middle East, the Trump administration is gaining momentum heading into 2018.

A former State Department official with ties to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday over his first-hand knowledge of sources behind the salacious Trump dossier.

U.S. spy satellite imagery appears to show Chinese ships illegally selling oil to North Korean boats some 30 times since October, despite Beijing claiming it did not do so last month.

The Justice Department’s inspector general scolded the Obama administration Wednesday after a report was released detailing how sexual harassment of all kinds was improperly handled at the department for years.

THE LEAD STORY: When congressional Republicans joined President Trump for a tax bill celebration at the White House just before Christmas, a triumphant Mitch McConnell began ticking off the president’s first-year accomplishments.

The boasts from the Kentucky Republican, who's had a rocky relationship with Trump at times, underscored how – despite the internal squabbles that captivated the media – the Trump administration has given his party plenty to crow about in 2017.

From the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to regulation rollbacks to Wall Street gains to the passage of the tax bill and the routing of ISIS in the Middle East – as McConnell put it, “This has been a year of extraordinary accomplishment for the Trump administration.”

How Trump is rolling back Obama’s legacy

DIGGING INTO THE DOSSIER: A former State Department official with ties to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday because of his reported firsthand knowledge of the sources behind the salacious dossier on President Trump, the committee confirmed to Fox News.

Chairman Devin Nunes issued the subpoena to David Kramer, a senior fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership, on Wednesday afternoon to obtain the names of sources behind the dossier, the contents of which have never been verified.

RNC spokesman: Trump-Russia collusion proven to be 'flawed conspiracy theory'

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: U.S. spy satellites reportedly captured photos of Chinese ships illegally selling oil to North Korean boats some 30 times since October.

Satellite images released by the U.S. Department of Treasury appeared to show vessels from both countries illegally trading oil in the West Sea, The Chosun Ilbo reported Tuesday, citing South Korean government sources.

North Korea was barred in September by the United Nations Security Council from importing natural gas and had its crude oil imports capped in response to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear missile program.

North Korea’s other weapons: Expert warns nukes aren’t biggest concern

‘THEY GOT FREE PASSES’: The Justice Department scolded the Obama administration on Wednesday following a report on how sexual harassment of all kinds was improperly handled at the department for years.

The Washington Post reported that the DOJ’s inspector general had found “systemic” problems with how complaints were addressed, with offending officials often being let off the hook or even rewarded. The article cited investigative reports on a lawyer who allegedly groped two female attorneys and a top U.S. Marshals official who had sex with “approximately” nine women in his office.

‘Junk science’? Studies behind Obama regulations under fire

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

STEYN DEBATES CLINTON ADVISER: Sitting in for Tucker Carlson, writer Mark Steyn and Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein debated over Russia’s alleged role in President Trump winning the 2016 election. Steyn said the FBI and DOJ have "repeatedly demonstrated they find these requests mere suggestions at best” and told Goodstein it’s “not a small thing” to be “flipped the finger” by law enforcement agencies. Watch the full segment from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” HERE.

THANKING FIRST RESPONDERS: While spending Christmas in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump dropped in on firefighters in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump asked the group if they had anything they wanted to discuss with him, and the chief said he did. The chief asked Trump if he would help guide the SAFER Program Reauthorization Act through Congress and to his desk. The program, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, authorizes grants for specialized training and other endeavors. Watch Trump’s speech to the firefighter crew HERE.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT …

Liberal outrage erupts after Vanity Fair pokes fun at Hillary Clinton

Facebook is rolling back controversial initiative to fight fake news

Claire's forced to pull 17 makeup products that tested positive for asbestos

GO ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS

U.S. holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retail

IRS cautions U.S. taxpayers on prepaying property taxes

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

What if millions of us worship government-as-god and miss the true God?

Get ready for the great political surprise of 2018

CNN is a race-baiting, anti-Trump network

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer posts lengthy apology after spreading misinformation about GOP tax bill

FX orders 'Pose' series featuring the largest LGBTQ cast in TV history

Comedian sued for turning men with tickets away from her women-only show

STAY TUNED

On Fox News

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Dr. David Spiegel, MD, of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will join the show at 6:50 a.m.; Cabot Phillips, the media director at Campusreform.org, will join the show at 7:50 a.m.; Gina Dinardo, the vice president and spokesperson for American Kennel Club & 3 Dogs.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett will join the show.

On Fox Business

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: William Studebaker, CEO of Roboglobal, will join the show at 6:20 a.m.; Martha Stewart will join the show at 8:30 a.m.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, will join the show.

On Fox News Radio

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. to Noon ET: Fox News contributor Karl Rove will join the show at 11:06 a.m. ET to talk about tax reform, the Trump agenda heading into 2018 and the Robert Mueller investigation.

The Fox News Rundown podcast:

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

#OnThisDay

1945: The Pledge of Allegiance was officially recognized by Congress

1846: Iowa became the nation’s 29th state.

1832: John C. Calhoun became the first U.S. vice president to resign, stepping down over irreconcilable differences with President Andrew Jackson.

Due to production issue, yesterday’s Fox News First newsletter was not published.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day, and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.