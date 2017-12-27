Liberal outrage erupts after Vanity Fair pokes fun at Hillary Clinton

Vanity Fair sent liberals into a tizzy this week by posting a video that mocks Hillary Clinton by suggesting New Year’s resolution possibilities for the failed presidential candidate.

The 63-second video recommends that Clinton starts working on a sequel to her book, “What Happened,” but with a new title, “What the hell happened?” Another Vanity Fair staffer thinks Clinton should “disable autofill” on her iPhone so that typing a simple “f” doesn’t automatically become “form exploratory committee.”

Another suggestion for Clinton is to teach a class on the alternate nostril breathing that she famously discussed during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, while another Vanity Fair staffer proposed that Clinton take more photos in the woods because, “How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?

Knitting, volunteer work and improv comedy are suggested as new hobbies that will keep Clinton from running for president again in 2020. One Vanity Fair staffer said it is time Clinton finally puts away her James Comey voodoo doll.

“It’s a year later and time to move on,” a staffer says while others raise a glass of Champagne and offer cheers to the former first lady.

While the attempt at humor by Vanity Fair appears to be light-hearted and in good fun, left-leaning viewers stormed Twitter with complaints and defended Clinton. Former Clinton adviser Peter Daou even started a hashtag “CancelVanityFair” and encouraged his followers to boycott the magazine.Liberals are so upset that some are burning copies of the magazineand threatening to subscribe just so they can turn around and cancel. One comedy writer didn’t find the video funny, telling Vanity Fair to “stick to determining which celebrity was best dressed on the red carpet.”

“So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States,” Daou wrote. “Suggesting the first woman to be a major party presidential nominee should take up knitting is a stunning lack of judgment on @VanityFair's part.”

Actress Patricia Arquette responded, “Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F--- THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues,” while anti-gun advocate Shannon Watts asked, “Anyone ever tell Al Gore, Mitt Romney or John Kerry to go away and try knitting?”

“You owe Hillary an apology,” one user tweeted. “I’ll never read you again!”

One professor posted a multi-tweet thread offering advice on how the magazine can recover from a “major scandal over a stupid sexist video.”

After a ton of backlash, Vanity Fair told the Washington Post that the video was “an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark."

Clinton’s team did not immediately respond to request for comment.