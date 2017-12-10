Racial dispute at beloved bakery roils liberal college town

A long relationship between one of America's most liberal colleges and a beloved family-owned bakery is in tatters amid allegations of racial profiling.

The dispute began in November 2016 with the arrest of three black students from Ohio's Oberlin College who tried stealing wine from Gibson's Bakery.

The bakery filed a lawsuit last month accusing the college and a top dean of slandering Gibson's as a "racist establishment" and taking steps to destroy the family's livelihood.

The three students pleaded guilty to attempted theft and trespassing and said the store wasn't racist. Even so, students continue to boycott Gibson's over perceived racial profiling.

Oberlin was one of the first colleges to regularly admit women and minorities. But for conservatives, it also more recently has become a symbol of political correctness gone awry.