Florida teacher sold marijuana to middle schoolers, authorities say

A Florida substitute teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly selling marijuana to two middle school students.

According to authorities, the students admitted to smoking the drug they purchased from Maria Otilla Rivera-Magana, 35, after complaining of feeling sick, FOX 4 reported.

Hendry County Sheriff's deputies then set up a sting operation to buy marijuana from Rivera-Magana, according to the station.

The 35-year-old was charged with two counts of possession of synthetic drug with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school; two counts of possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of interference; and two counts of neglect of a child, FOX 4 reported.

"I commend Deputy Pelham and members of the Narcotics Division. We cannot and will not allow this behavior to continue on our school campuses," Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden told the station.

Rivera-Magana was being held on a $90,500 bond at the Hendry County Jail, the station reported.