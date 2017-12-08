Expand / Collapse search
Elderly man fights off intruders, fatally shoots one of them

Associated Press

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. –  Authorities say an 84-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot a home intruder and fought off another when the two men broke into his house in the middle of the night.

An Ellwood City police lieutenant says Don Lutz emerged from his bedroom with a handgun when he awoke around 1:15 a.m. Friday to the sound of people coming into his home.

Police say one of the intruders grabbed Lutz, so he fired a shot from point blank range into the man's chest then started to tussle with both men in his kitchen. The lieutenant says that as the one man died, the other ran out the front door.

Police have not yet identified either suspect. Lutz didn't suffer any injuries.

Ellwood City is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.