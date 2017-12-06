Connecticut girl, 16, shot dead by boyfriend, 27, before car crash, officials say

A teenage girl was shot and killed Monday by her 27-year-old boyfriend — who reportedly also fathered three children with the teen’s sister — before the man crashed the car the couple was riding in, police said.

Evalyce Santiago, 16, was found in the passenger seat of a flaming car with three gunshot wounds to her head and hands, FOX61 reported. The car crashed into the yard of a Waterbury, Conn. home about 10 a.m. Monday.

Dominique Pittman, 27, is accused of shooting Santiago and escaping the vehicle before it burst into flames. Police found Pittman “visibly shaken” and suffering from “some bumps and bruises,” Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Spagnolo told WFSB.

Police are investigating the relationship between Santiago and Pittman. The age of consent in Connecticut is 16, but it’s unclear when their relationship began. Francisco Rivera, Santiago’s adoptive father, told WFSB that Pittman was also the father of three children with his other daughter.

"He was my son in law. I just want the truth," Rivera said. "He was dating my daughter and he has three kids with my other daughter."

Christy Rivera, Santiago’s aunt, said at a vigil being held for the teenage girl she wished she could bring her back.

"To have all this happen and not even say 'Goodbye' or 'I love you' to her again, it just hurts," she said. "I hope she's looking down at me right now and knows that I really love her, and I wish she was here with us today."

Pittman was charged with murder and various weapons violations. He's being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was created to cover funeral and burial expenses for Santiago.