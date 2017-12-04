Second implosion of Pontiac Silverdome a success

A second partial implosion attempt of the Pontiac Silverdome was a success Monday afternoon, a full day and a half after its original implosion date.

The first attempt to bring down the stadium in Michigan failed on Sunday morning when the demolition company, Adamo, said that eight charges disconnected. There was supposed to be a secondary blast to bring down the beams, but the beams were still standing.

On Monday at 4:08 p.m., the blasts to break the vertical beams surround the dome were broken, causing the steel ring to fall the ground. That’s how the implosion was originally designed.

Crews will now use hydraulic excavators to take care of the rest of the structure in sections.

Adamo said on Sunday that there was a problem with a wire that was cut but did not say if it was intentional or accidental.

“After yesterday’s result of it not coming down, we got our team together, we reevaluated it, we put our plan together toe xecute reloading the building and shooting it. Before we made any further announcements, we wanted to make sure we had our ducks in a row,” Adamo President Richard Adamo, said.

Click for more from Fox 2.