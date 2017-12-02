Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Boyfriend of missing 3-year-old girl's mother arrested in her disappearance

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Investigators ask for help in search for Mariah Woods after photo distributed by FBI proved to be a false lead.

Search for missing North Carolina toddler intensifies

Investigators ask for help in search for Mariah Woods after photo distributed by FBI proved to be a false lead.

Authorities in North Carolina say they have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, a girl whom they believe is probably dead.

Earl Kimrey, 32, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was apprehended Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department and FBI announced early Saturday.

FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the seeking information poster for Mariah Woods. The FBI says more than 700 people came to join in the search for Woods, a missing North Carolina child. A statement from the FBI said Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 initial search finished more quickly than anticipated because of the number of people who turned out. Authorities have been searching for 3-year-old Woods, who was reported missing from her home on Monday. (FBI via AP, File)

Authorities presume Mariah Woods has died.  (AP)

Kimrey was charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, a news release stated.

Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods, reported the Jacksonville, NC, girl missing Monday morning. She said she last saw her daughter Sunday night when she put her to bed. Kimrey, who lived with Woods, reportedly checked on the infant around midnight. 

Mariah's father, Alex Woods, questioned his ex-wife's story. He has been involved in a custody dispute with Kristy Woods and claimed he has not seen his daughter in about a year.

"Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn't cry, she didn't scream?" Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern earlier in the week. "Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?"

Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues, authorities said. Authorities did not immediately say what led to arrest Kimrey.

Because authorities believe the girl is dead, the focus of the investigation will shift to the recovery of her body, the news release stated.  

On Friday morning, hundreds of volunteers organized a search party to look for the girl, ABC 11 reported.

The search was organized in connection with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.