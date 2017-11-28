Mom charged; sent her bullied child to school with recorder

A Virginia woman who sent her daughter to school with a recording device after the 9-year-old said she was being bullied has been charged with a felony.

Multiple news outlets report that Norfolk police charged Sarah Sims with illegally intercepting oral communications, a felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Sims told WAVY in Virginia , which first reported the story, that she repeatedly reached out to administrators after her daughter complained about being bullied, but got no response. She put a digital recorder in her daughter's backpack in September to get proof. School officials found it and moved the girl to another classroom, but the mother says they still haven't responded.

A Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman said the district can't comment on pending legal matters.