Dartmouth College to host 'What's Up With White People?' event

Are you "perplexed" by white people? Temple University sociologist Matt Wray may have the answers.

Wray, a self-proclaimed "expert on whiteness," is set to hold a forum at Dartmouth College on Feb. 2 to figure out "What's Up With White People?"

The talk will be open to the public as Wray provides a "field guide" to learn about "the different types of white people and how you can learn to spot them in their natural habitats.”

Wray says the event will offer “a sociological and cultural analysis of what produces and sustains” certain “white social types” such as President Trump, transracial former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, white nationalist Richard Spencer and leftwing Social Justice Warriors.

Wray's presentation, first reported by the College Fix, is set to conclude with “observations about the implications of white self-differentiation for social issues like immigration, mass incarceration, and the growing epidemic of self-destruction among whites.”

Though the event is sponsored by the Ivy League school's Sociology Department, Dartmouth College spokesperson, Diana Lawrence told Fox News that Wray “does not represent the views of the college.”

“Dartmouth is and will remain committed to robust debate, respectful dialogue, and discussion, with the understanding that such interactions will sometimes be difficult or disagreeable,” Lawrence said. “As an academic community, we are committed to free speech and open inquiry in all matters. Our students, faculty, and staff enjoy the freedom to speak, write, listen and challenge ideas in pursuit of better learning and understanding.”