Substitute teacher, 23, indicted for sex with two teen boy students and sending them nude pics

A 23-year-old Ohio high school substitute teacher charged with having sex with two male teenage students has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery, WHIO reported Friday.

The woman, Madeline Marx, had also been accused of sending nude photos to one of the teens, the report said.

Marx was arrested Nov. 8. Police physically removed her from Fairmont High School in Kettering, where she was a substitute teacher for two years, Fox 45 reported. She has been released on bond and ordered not to contact the two students.

Marx pleaded not guilty after her arrest.

SUBSTITUTE TEACHER, 23, PHYSICALLY REMOVED FROM CLASS OVER SEX ALLEGATIONS WITH TEEN STUDENTS

According to court documents obtained by Dayton Daily News, Marx is accused of having oral sex with a 17-year-old male student in July and sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male student in September. Neither of the incidents happened on school property.

Police said Marx admitted to sending several nude photos to one of the students over social media.

Marx graduated last year from the University of Dayton -- and dropped out of a fall 2013 sexual ethics class, WHIO says.