Maryland woman caught on camera stealing from McDonald's drive-thru

Police in Maryland are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into, then stealing from, a McDonald’s drive-thru window.

In surveillance footage posted to Facebook Tuesday by the Howard County Police Department, a woman is seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5 peeking her head through a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Columbia.

The woman leans her body into the restaurant, and grabs a cup from the counter and – with some difficulty – fills it with soda from the machine.

The suspect then decides to step in through the drive-thru window entirely, and finishes pouring her soda before walking farther into the restaurant to steal food.

She pulls her sweatshirt up to cover her head, and hands off the stolen box of food to someone on the outside. Law enforcement said she also stole cash from the store.

Police are offering up to $500 for information on the thief, and are asking citizens to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.