Appeals court allows partial enforcement of Trump travel ban

A U.S. appeals court is allowing President Donald Trump's newest version of the travel ban to partially take effect.

The ruling Monday will keep people from the six mostly majority Muslim countries included in the travel ban who do not have a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the U.S. from entering the country. Travelers who have those relationships will be allowed entry.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mirrors language from a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling on another version of the ban.

The appeals court ruled after a judge in Hawaii last month blocked the ban.

The ruling applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

A U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman says the government will begin enforcing the policy consistent with the ruling.