Two reportedly stabbed at Mall of America in Minnesota

At least two people were stabbed at the Mall of America in Minnesota just before closing time on Sunday night, according to reports.

Bloomington Police tweeted that "a subject is in custody" following a stabbing at Macy's in the mall.

One person was stabbed in the back in the men’s section of Macy’s on the first floor of the Bloomington mall, according to the Star Tribune. Another person was stabbed multiple times and the suspect also was wounded, the newspaper added.

Two people have been transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to the Tribune.

Most stores at the Mall of America close at 7 p.m. Sundays, however, the Tribune reports some restaurants remain open until 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.