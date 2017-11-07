Virginia officer shot; Arrested teen had officer's handcuff

Authorities say a Virginia police officer was shot and critically wounded, and a 15-year-old boy was wearing one of her handcuffs on his wrist when he was arrested.

Portsmouth police say he was arrested Monday evening in connection with the shooting. Charges are pending against him.

Police said the teen had been reported as a runaway, and the officer was trying to detain him.

A police spokeswoman, Detective Misty Holley, says the victim was on duty as a uniformed patrol officer when she was shot Monday afternoon. She is reported in critical but stable condition.

Local media report she is being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and underwent surgery Monday.

The scene is two blocks from where a couple was shot Oct. 28 while trying to buy a cellphone.