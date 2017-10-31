NYPD responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan

Police in New York City are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan.

The police department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

It was unclear if anyone had been injured.

