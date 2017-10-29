Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kentucky

Kentucky couple, 3 young children killed in car crash during family trip

Fox News
A couple and their three young children were killed in a car crash while going to see a family member, Fox 19 reports.

A couple and their three young children were killed in a car crash while going to see a family member, Fox 19 reports.  (FOX 19 Now)

A couple and three young children were killed in a car crash while going to see a family member, Fox 19 reports.

Samantha Malohn, 27 and Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, both died in the Thursday wreck, as did their three children, who were nine-, eight-, and six-years old, according to the station.

“You couldn’t find a more devoted mother and father like they were,” Tina Morgan, Malohn’s mother, told the outlet.

kentucky

Samantha Malohn, 27 and Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, both died in the Thursday wreck, as did their three children who were 9, 8, and 6 years old.  (FOX 19 Now)

The family’s car was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle, according to Fox 19. The other driver was taken to a hospital, but it’s not known what condition he’s in, the station explained. 

MICHIGAN BUGGY CRASH: 3 CHILDREN KILLED, 6 HURT AFTER TRUCK SLAMS INTO CARRIAGE

Malohn’s father told Fox 19 his daughter was a stay-at-home mother who looked after the nine-year-old who had Down syndrome. Rodney Pollitt was a bus driver. 

GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses has raised more than $17,000.

“We would love to give them a beautiful send off,” the page says.

“I’ve been on horrendous accident scenes in my career, and this is probably one of the, if not the saddest —  not to diminish the others —  but one of the saddest I’ve ever been on,” Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

 