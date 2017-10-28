Tropical Storm Philippe forms over Cuba, heading for Florida

A tropical depression soaking parts of western Cuba has formed into Tropical Storm Philippe, and was expected to dump heavy rain across South Florida and the Florida Keys Saturday night.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday evening the storm is moving toward the north at 29 miles per hour and this motion is expected to continue followed by a turn toward the northeast early Sunday when a faster motion toward the northeast is expected. The center of Philippe will move off the northern coast of Cuba and into the Straits of Florida Saturday, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight.

Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The storm is located 120 miles south southwest of the Florida Keys.

"It’s nice to have something to talk about, but it won’t cause widespread damage," said Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz. "It's as minor as a named storm can be."

Klotz said Philippe would reached the northeastern United States by Monday or Tuesday and drop between four and five inches of rain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.