Sherri Papini case: Suspect sketches, 911 call in kidnapping of California mom released

Almost a year after Sherri Papini was first reported missing after going for a jog near her Northern California home before being found beaten and branded on a highway Thanksgiving morning, officials released new details Wednesday on the case.

The FBI released sketches of two women Papini said abducted her on Nov. 2, 2016 while she was out for a run near her home.

The first woman was described by Papini as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears, FBI officials said.

The second woman was described as Hispanic, between 40 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with long, straight black hair with some gray in it. She had thick eyebrows and pierced ears, the FBI said.

"It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in news release. "The sketches then needed to be finalized and approved for release by the FBI."

Papini also told investigators the women were driving a dark-colored SUV with a "large rear side window."

"Sherri continues to look at photographs of various makes and models of SUV’s in an effort to provide a more detailed description," the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the details on the suspects, the sheriff's office gave additional details on Papini's physical condition when she was found on the side of Interstate 5 on Thanksgiving, 140 miles away from her home.

"Sherri appeared battered and bruised, her hair had been cut to shoulder length and she had a brand on her right shoulder," the sheriff's office said. "Sherri, however, stated she had not been sexually assaulted, and there is no physical evidence to indicate otherwise."

CALIFORNIA KIDNAP CASE: MOM PREVIOUSLY REPORTED TO POLICE BY FAMILY, REPORT SAYS

The mother of two was also branded with a threatening message.

"The Sheriff’s Office continues to examine the brand and its possible meaning, but details of the brand remain confidential as part of the on-going investigation," police said.

Papini's husband, Keith reported her missing on Nov. 2 when she didn't pick up their children that afternoon from their daycare provider. Included in the release of information from police was a 911 call made by Keith, where he described the last time he heard from her and what she was wearing.

Authorities said they conducted a polygraph exam of Keith and "excluded him from involvement" in his wife's disappearance.

HUSBAND OF CALIFORNIA MOM KIDNAPPED WHILE JOGGING REVEALS DETAILS OF HER ORDEAL

"Keith and Sherri Papini have remained in contact with the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI," the sheriff's office said. "Sherri, continues to provide details as she can recall them, but has not been able to provide a complete detailed statement due to her poor recollection."

Papini and her husband are believed to still live in Redding, Calif.

Days before Papini's disappearance, police said she was texting with a man in Michigan, and the two tried to meet up while he was in California. Investigators later interviewed the man, and determined he was not involved in Papini's disappearance.

Officials said they have received over 600 tips from around the world as part of their investigation, and continue to review all tips they receive.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the two women.

Anyone with information about the Papini investigation or the two captors is urged to call the FBI at 916-746-7000.