2 people shot dead at Louisiana's Grambling State University, suspect sought

Police are hunting for the person who shot and killed a student and another man early Wednesday morning at Louisiana's Grambling State University, officials said.

Lincoln Parish police received 911 calls just after midnight about the shooting, which occurred nearly 37 miles west of Monroe, sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams said. The suspect fled the scene, spurring a manhunt that prompted a call for students to stay indoors. Police were on the scene assisting campus police.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."

One of the victims was identified as Earl Andrews, 23, a student at the university, Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told local news outlets. The other man killed was Monquiarius Caldwell, 23. It’s unclear why Caldwell was on the campus and what his relationship is with Andrews. Both men were from Farmerville, La.

The shooting occurred as students celebrated the university’s Homecoming, the Monroe News Star reported.

Sutton called the deadly shooting a “horrible tragedy” and “nothing that anybody would’ve ever wanted to have happened.”

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families," Sutton said. "There’s no place for violence on Grambling State University campus. We always encourage our students to be safe, to be aware, watch who they hang out with, and watch who’s around at all times. This is a most unfortunate situation."

