Las Vegas hotel guard describes being shot by Paddock

The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking in a hotel hallway outside the suite where Stephen Paddock was holed up.

A spokeswoman for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" says Jesus Campos made the comments for a show to air Wednesday about the Oct. 1 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Campos has said that he was sent to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel to investigate an open door alarm.

In interview excerpts on NBC's Today show, Campos says he was walking in the hallway when he was wounded by shots fired through Paddock's suite door.

Campos says he used his security radio to alert hotel officials that shots had been fired.