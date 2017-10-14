Girl, 8, dies in fall from Miami cruise ship

Police in Miami say an 8-year-old girl fell to her death Saturday from a cruise ship that had been docked there.

Carnival Cruise Line said the girl fell from an upper deck onto a lower deck in the interior atrium of the Carnival Glory at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told the Miami Herald that the exact distance the girl fell had not been determined, but it could have been between 25 and 50 feet.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall.

Miami-Dade Police said Saturday afternoon that the ship had been turned back over to Carnival to resume normal operations.

