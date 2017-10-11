Michigan judge pauses order granting convicted sex offender joint custody of son

A Michigan judge put an order on hold Tuesday that granted joint legal custody of an 8-year-old boy to a convicted sex offender who allegedly raped the child’s mother when she was 12 years old.

Sanilac County prosecutors said the case began when the now 21-year-old mother requested state assistance this summer for her son. As a condition of receiving that financial assistance, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services required her to cooperate with pursuing paternity and support for the child, prosecutors said.

A ruling last month in the case granted the woman sole physical custody of the boy, but Christopher Mirasolo, 27, of Brown City, was also granted joint legal custody after DNA tests showed he was the biological father. He was ordered to pay child support after the tests.

In Michigan, joint legal custody enables both parents to share decision-making authority about a child’s welfare.

Rebecca Kiessling, the woman’s attorney, objected and told the Detroit News she was stunned by the ruling.

CHILD PREDATOR WHO ALLEGEDLY RAPED 12-YEAR-OLD GRANTED JOINT CUSTODY OF THEIR SON

“This is insane,” Kiessling told Detroit News. “Nothing has been right about this since it was originally investigated. He was never properly charged and should still be sitting behind bars somewhere, but the system is victimizing my client, who was a child herself when this all happened.”

Mirasolo allegedly raped the girl in September 2008, when he was 18. He was arrested a month later but prosecutors eventually let him take a plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to third-degree sexual conduct, a felony, and he was sentenced to a year in jail – but he was cut loose early so he could help take care of his ailing mother.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS HELD IN SHED AND SOLD FOR SEX BY COUPLE, POLICE SAY

Two years later, he was arrested again and sentenced to four years in prison for fourth-degree sexual conduct. That victim was between 13 to 15 years old, according to his sex offender registry.

It's unclear whether prosecutors handling the state assistance and paternity case knew about Mirasolo's criminal history.

Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross, who signed last month's order, agreed Tuesday to put the order on hold. He set a hearing for Oct. 17.

Mirasolo's attorney, Barbara Yockey, said she and Kiessling spoke Monday "and have agreed on a private resolution" that will be presented to the judge. Yockey and the county prosecutor's office noted that Mirasolo didn't initiate the case and never sought custody or visitation.

"Mr. Mirasolo never requested any determination of paternity, visitation, or custody ... the mother was not ordered to provide any visitation of any kind," prosecutors said in a statement released Tuesday.

State law prohibits custody or parenting time for parents of a child conceived through sexual assault or sexual abuse, according to Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, who authored the 2016 legislation when she served as a lawmaker in the Michigan Legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.