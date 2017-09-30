Police hunt person of interest in Florida nanny disappearance

Authorities in Florida said Saturday they have found "valuable evidence" from the car of a woman who vanished earlier this week.

Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was last seen leaving a Winter Park dental office Wednesday morning. Her husband, Robert, wrote on Facebook that his wife's purse was found on the floor of a house where she worked as nanny. Fulford's employer called police when she failed to pick up his child as scheduled.

On Thursday, police recovered Fulford's Hyundai SUV and released surveillance video of a man using her ATM card. Orlando Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads police to the man.

"We have a lot of leads," Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal told Fox 35 Orlando. "We are doing canvases of neighborhoods and businesses looking for information, leads, video."

Robert Fulford described his wife as a "very trusting and caring person, and I feel like someone took advantage of that."

"It's unbelievable that something like that could happen to someone that just exhibits joy all the time," he added.

Anyone with information about Fulford's case is asked to contact Winter Park Police Detective Paul Foster at 407-599-3274 or Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).

