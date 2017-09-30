Florida nanny found dead, person of interest sought

The body of a missing Florida woman has been found and police have identified a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities said Saturday.

Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was last seen leaving a Winter Park dental office Wednesday morning. Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal told reporters that Scott Edward Nelson, 53, was caught on surveillance footage using Fulford's ATM card in photos released by police Thursday.

Orlando Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads police to Nelson.

"This is not something that happens in the city of Winter Park," Deal said at Saturday's press conference.

Fulford's husband, Robert, wrote on Facebook that his Jennifer's purse was found on the floor of a house where she worked as nanny. Fulford's employer called police Wednesday when she failed to pick up his child as scheduled.

On Thursday, police recovered Fulford's Hyundai SUV. Investigators said they had found "valuable evidence" in the vehicle, but declined to elaborate.

Robert Fulford described his wife as a "very trusting and caring person, and I feel like someone took advantage of that."

"It's unbelievable that something like that could happen to someone that just exhibits joy all the time," he told Fox 35 Orlando Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Winter Park Police Detective Paul Foster at 407-599-3274 or Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).

