Charges: Minneapolis man doused woman with gas, set on fire

A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire.

Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital.

The criminal complaint says Danielson had called police at 2:45 a.m. Thursday to say her boyfriend threatened to kill her by setting the apartment on fire. Fayson was gone when police arrived.

Police were called again about four hours later and found Danielson outside, badly burned.

Fayson was also burned. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.