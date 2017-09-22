Weekly wrap-up: Mexico City earthquake kills hundreds; Maria pounds Puerto Rico after striking as 1st Category 4 storm since 1932



Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean this week.

Dominica took a direct hit from Maria on Monday night shortly after it strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane. At least two dozen people were killed.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had to be rescued after the ferocious winds tore the roof off his residence. He said in a Facebook post that winds had blown the roof off of the house of nearly every person he had spoken to. At least 90 percent of buildings across the island were destroyed, WIC News reported.





Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning as a Category 4 hurricane - the first Category 4 storm to make landfall in Puerto Rico since the San Ciprian hurricane in 1932.

In addition to devastating flooding, the storm cut power to 100 percent of the island. Power may not be restored for months, some officials fear.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced a 12-hour curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective until Saturday.

“The damage is very extensive,” he told CNN. “It is nothing short of a major disaster.”

Maria impacted Hispaniola Thursday and early Friday morning with torrential rain, powerful winds and rough surf. One person reportedly died in a landslide in the Dominican Republic.

While Hurricane Jose didn't make a United States landfall, it unleashed coastal flooding, beach erosion, gusty winds and rain over the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

A powerful earthquake hit near Mexico City this week, killing more than 240 and causing extensive damage.

The magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit about 76 miles (123 km) southeast of Mexico City and was felt across the country.





Several buildings completely collapsed, including a school. Twenty-one children and four adults were killed when the Enrique Rebsamen school on the city's south side collapsed.

More than a month's worth of rain fell across parts of Mumbai in just 24 hours from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Almost 12 inches of rain (303.7 mm) fell in the city from Tuesday to Wednesday, the second highest 24-hour September rainfall total on record.

Another 2.5 inches (63 mm) fell from Wednesday to Thursday.

Flooding resulted in travel chaos as roads were under water and trains and flights were delayed or canceled. On Wednesday, residents were forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their place for work and business, according to the Hindustan Times.

