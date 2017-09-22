Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Police: Mother fatally shoots 2 children, then herself

Associated Press

MIAMI –  Authorities say a Florida woman fatally shot her two children and then herself.

The Miami Herald reports that the dead woman and children were discovered Friday.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome says the woman's ex-husband discovered the bodies of the 29-year-old woman, their 1-year-old son and their 8-year-old daughter when the man went to a southern Miami-Dade County home shortly after noon.

Police weren't immediately identifying any of the family members.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com