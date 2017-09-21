The Latest: 10th patient dies from Florida nursing home

The Latest on the deaths of patients at a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Officials say a 10th patient has died from a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

Hollywood police said Thursday in a news release that 94-year-old Martha Murray died Wednesday. They said her death was related to the problems at the facility following Irma. The first eight patients from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday.

The state has suspended the facility's license while the owners have sued the state to block its actions.

The police and state attorney are conducting a criminal investigation as well.

4 a.m.

Two former prosecutors say nine deaths at a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma may not result in criminal charges.

David Weinstein and Bob Dekle said prosecutors may not be able to prove the owner and staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills knew their actions would result in deaths or great bodily injury. Home officials have said they tried to keep the patients comfortable by using fans, coolers and ice and were monitoring their body temperatures.

Former U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey disagreed, saying charges are warranted given "the magnitude of the tragedy."

The first eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday.